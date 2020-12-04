Third phase of DDC election witnesses over 50% voter turnout

The overall voter turnout for the third phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday was over 50 per cent, officials said. As per the latest update the total voting percentage has been recorded at 50.53 per cent.

In phase 3 of DDC election, voting was conducted in 33 constituencies, including 16 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division. A total of 2,046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division was set up for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner.

As many as 7,37,648 electors were eligible to cast their votes in phase 3 which includes 385675 men and 351973 women. In the initial hours, Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded highest 41.60 per cent polling in the valley, while Rajouri district of Jammu region polled highest 43.83 per cent votes till 11 am.

As per figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner (SEC) in the early hours, in Kashmir division, Kupwara has recorded a voting percentage of 15.90 per cent, Bandipora 32.36 per cent, Baramulla 12.6 per cent, Ganderbal 7.38 per cent, Budgam 28.11 per cent, Pulwama 5.43 per cent, Shopian 10.09 per cent, Kulgam 41.60 per cent and Anantnag 7.65 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded a voting percentage of 35.03 per cent, Doda 28.28 per cent, Ramban 35.30 per cent, Reasi 39.24 per cent, Kathua 31.66 per cent, Samba 39.85 per cent, Jammu 39.31 per cent, Rajouri 43.83 per cent and Poonch 35.22 per cent till 11:00 am. Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64 per cent while Jammu division recorded 37.17 per cent till 11 am.

Polling is also being held for vacant panch and sarpanch constituencies as well. Out of the 126 constituencies, polling will take place in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are in the fray, officials said. Forty sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed, they said. Similarly, in panch by-elections, there are 1738 constituencies, and out of the 798 have been elected unopposed.