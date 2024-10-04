‘Third Rate Liars’: Congress Hits Back at Shah, Posts Pics of 'Drug Kingpin' With BJP Leaders

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday shared pictures on social media of the alleged 'kingpin', arrested in the case of seizure of drugs worth Rs 5,600 crore, with BJP leaders to hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah who claimed that he was a prominent Congress leader.

Posting pictures of Tushar Goel, the main accused in the drug bust, with BJP leaders, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "How can the top ministers of the country reduce themselves to be third rate liars?"

"Will he explain the connection of this drug peddler with the BJP leaders?" Khera said, tagging a media report on Shah's remarks.

Khera's remarks came after Shah on Friday said the "involvement" of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600-crore drug bust in north India is "extremely dangerous and shameful".

Shah also said everyone has seen the plight of the youth of Punjab, Haryana and the entire north India due to drugs during the Congress rule.

"While on one hand, the Modi government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for a 'drug-free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the Rs 5,600-crore drug consignment seized from north India is extremely dangerous and shameful," the minister wrote on X in Hindi.

He said while the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the "Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs".

In one of Delhi's biggest drug busts, the police seized over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore earlier this week.

The BJP on Thursday alleged that the kingpin, Tushar Goel, arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs is the chairman of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI Cell, a claim refuted by the opposition party as baseless.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said in a statement that Goel was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022 for anti-party activities soon after BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi charged the opposition party with having links with drug dealers.