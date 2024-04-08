New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's challenge to have a debate on the development of Thiruvananthapuram. Both the leaders are gare up to contest from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency seat in coming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

In a post on the microblogging site X, Tharoor welcomed his opponent's leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the debate on their constituency development and later accused Chandrasekhar of evading it until now.

"Yes, I welcome a debate. But the people of Thiruvananthapuram are aware of who has been evading a debate till now. Let us debate politics and development. Let us debate price hike, unemployment, corruption, communalism and the BJP's 10 years of propagating politics of hatred," Tharoor said.

Congress leader further added that it is time to also discuss the development of Thiruvananthapuram and the visible progress we have made in the last 15 years.

Earlier, BJP Thiruvananthapuram candidate accused his opponent of spreading misinformation during a recent interview with a Kerala-based news organization. Tharoor allegedly falsely accused Chandrasekhar of offering money to religious leaders and key voters in the constituency.

"We have been debating in multiple forums during the last two weeks, and people have seen you struggle for answers to my questions on these occasions. Forced into a defensive mode, you chose to disseminate falsehoods that not only defamed me but also besmirched numerous social and religious organizations within my constituency. Therefore, to start with, you need to answer the following questions I have posed to you." In his post on X Rajeev said,

"I demand an immediate retraction of these baseless accusations and a sincere apology directed towards me and to these esteemed individuals. After that, let's engage in a constructive debate for the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram," Chandrasekhar further added.

Notably, the constituency of Thiruvananthapuram will go to the polls on April 26 during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This constituency in Kerala is being closely watched due to a high-profile contest between Congress' Shashi Tharoor and the BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram constituency is scheduled to polls on April 26 during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is going to be a prominent constituency to watch due to a high-profile contest between Congress' Shashi Tharoor and the BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar.