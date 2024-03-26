This Actress, Who Fought 2019 Election On Congress Ticket, Was Once Labelled As 'Soft Porn' Star By Kangana Ranaut

NEW DELHI: Amid the announcement of her Lok Sabha candidature on a BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's old remark labelling Congress candidate and fellow actress Urmila Matondkar as a ''soft porn star'' in 2020 has resurfaced, igniting a fierce debate on social media platforms. This old controversy coincides with Ranaut's recent advocacy for ''women's dignity'', triggered by an alleged derogatory post targeting her by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. This whole episode highlights Kangana Ranaut's use of derogatory language in public discourse in past. Urmila made her political debut as a Congress candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Mumbai North constituency. She had resigned from Congress after a short association and joined Shiv Sena in 2020.

Sparks Fly Amidst Political Campaign

Controversy ensued when a derogatory post, containing sexual overtones and insults, emerged on Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's Instagram account shortly after the BJP announced Kangana's name as its candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. The post featured a scantily-clad image of Kangana Ranaut alongside a caption dripping with offence.

Kangana's Defiance And BJP's Response

Responding to the offensive post, Kangana Ranaut took a firm stance against the weaponization of sex workers' struggles for insult purposes. She emphasized the importance of upholding every woman's dignity, despite Shrinate's subsequent deletion of the post and claims of hacking. The BJP launched a vigorous counterattack, accusing Shrinate of perpetuating the circulation of deleted screenshots.

Unearthing Past Controversy

The controversy deepened as netizens unearthed a 2020 interview where Kangana had aimed similar disparaging remarks at Urmila Matondkar, who had ventured into politics. In that interview, Kangana questioned Urmila's acting credentials and branded her as a "soft porn star," drawing parallels between their political aspirations.

Kangana's Criticism By Bollywood Brigade

Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, retaliated strongly against Kangana's remarks. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also criticized Kangana for her disrespectful comments. Bollywood personalities including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, and Farah Khan Ali rallied behind Urmila, condemning Kangana's remark.

Call For Action

In light of the Kangana-Supriya row, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Election Commission to take strong measures against Congress members. H S Ahir, the state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made disrespectful comments directed towards Ranaut, further fueling the controversy.