This Advocate Helped 15,000 Health Workers Who Lost Their Jobs During Pandemic; His Work Inspires All

It was during October 2021 when in the mid of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government removed around 15,000 NHM (National Health Mission) workers citing a lack of funds from the Central government. The 15,000 health workers mean 15,000 families. They had no hope and the question was for survival. However, they were aided by Advocate Amar Mulla who helped them secure the jobs once again. He fought their case in the High Court and provided free legal aid to them. Mulla diligently gathered all the problems and evidence related to the case and also reached out to Health Minister Dr. Bharti Pawar seeking assistance.

During the case, some of the affected workers resorted to protests by refusing to work. Mulla had counselled them, advising them not to stop performing their duties while protesting. He had encouraged them to engage in peaceful protests while continuing to work at their respective places. His efforts were appreciated by Dr. Bharti Pawar and she took the matter seriously. Consequently, she had arranged some extra budget to secure the jobs of these health workers. The Central government had made a significant decision to retain the posts of ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), which had greatly relieved about 597 health workers in the state of Maharashtra. Under this decision, rural health workers who could work in urban areas were recruited there, while those who were better suited to their current locations continued their employment there. The remaining health workers were placed in vacancies in other places through joint efforts by the Central and State governments.

Who Is Amar Mulla?



Adv Amar Mulla was born in Sangli district but was brought up in Delhi. He is not only a Supreme Court senior advocate but also a social activist and an author as well. Mulla also holds key positions, such as an advisory body member of the Home Ministry, General Secretary in the International Council of Jurists based in London, and legal assistance provider to various law panels in media, as well as senior IAS and IPS officers. He also holds an executive membership in the Pune Bar Association. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Venutai Chavan College in 2004, followed by an LLB in 2008 and an LLM in 2014 from the New Law College Bharati Vidyapith in Pune. Mulla obtained an MBA from YBN University in Ranchi in 2016 and recently completed his Ph.D. at Ahmedabad University in 2021.

Mulla's Contribution To Triple Talaq Bill

He actively participated in advocating for the empowerment of Muslim women, primarily through his involvement in the Triple Talaq Act. As a result of his efforts, notable changes were introduced to promote equal rights and protection for Muslim women concerning divorce matters. Furthermore, Mulla's contributions were influential in amending the Indian Succession Act of 1925, granting Hindu women the opportunity to assert equal rights in their father's property.

As an author, he has published nearly 10 law books for aspiring legal professionals which are referred to in lower as well as higher courts by lawyers to drive home their arguments. His dedication to justice and empowerment has not gone unnoticed. Amar Mulla's achievements and contributions in the legal field, along with his dedication to justice and empowerment, have established him as a prominent name in the field.