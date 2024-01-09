This CEO Allegedly Killed Her Four-Year-Old Son, Left Hotel With Body In Bag; Read Horrific Crime Story

In a shocking development, a 39-year-old woman CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up has been arrested under grave suspicions of murdering her own four-year-old son. The disturbing incident unfolded in the serene locale of Candolim in north Goa. The accused, Suchana Seth, identified as the head of the Mindful AI Lab, allegedly committed the heinous act within a hotel room. The chilling discovery came to light when authorities in Karnataka's Chitradurga intercepted Seth as she attempted to flee with her son's lifeless body concealed in a bag. Seth's chilling and tragic escapade began innocuously enough as she checked into the Sol Banyan Grande in the picturesque Candolim of North Goa, accompanied by her son on a Saturday. However, what followed was a sequence of ominous events that would unravel into a horrifying tale.

On Monday, the atmosphere turned eerily suspicious as Seth, unaccompanied by her son, vacated the hotel room. She purportedly approached the hotel staff, insistently requesting a taxi ride to Bengaluru, ignoring advice to opt for a flight. The stark absence of her young son did not go unnoticed by the vigilant staff, who swiftly became alarmed by the situation.

Adding to the disconcerting sequence of events, traces of blood discovered by the diligent housekeeping staff in Seth's room deepened the sense of foreboding. Promptly alerting the local Goa police about their distressing findings, the staff set off a chain of actions that would eventually lead to a grim revelation.

The Goa police, taking swift action upon receiving the distressing report, called the taxi driver and asked him to put Seth on call. In a bid to ascertain the whereabouts of her son, the authorities probed Seth, who attempted to mislead them by fabricating a story about her son being with a friend at an address, which later proved to be false.

The Goa police, in a strategic move, engaged the taxi driver in a discreet conversation in Konkani, a language unfamiliar to Seth. Sensing the urgency of the situation, the authorities covertly instructed the driver to divert the route towards the nearest police station located in Chitradurga, approximately 200 kilometers away from Bengaluru.

Subsequently, the unfolding tragedy took a drastic turn as Seth was apprehended by the vigilant Chitradurga police upon arrival. Inside the bag she carried lay the lifeless body of her young son, casting a pall of horror and dismay over the entire sequence of events.

In a parallel development, Venkat Raman, Seth's husband and an AI developer by profession, was notified by the authorities and swiftly made his way to Chitradurga, undoubtedly reeling from the nightmarish ordeal that had befallen his family.

The motive behind this harrowing crime remains shrouded in mystery, leaving law enforcement grappling for answers. However, initial police inquiries hint at a possible strained relationship between the accused and her husband as a potential trigger for this unthinkable act.