West Bengal

This e-rickshaw driver from West Bengal will offer you a free ride, but there's a twist!

The E-rikshaw driver from West Bengal's Liluah is willing to offer his passengers a free ride on one condition.

(Source: Facebook/Sankalan Sarkar)

New Delhi: A lot can happen over this E-Rikshaw ride but turns out, you have to earn it. In a rather interesting incident from West Bengal, an E-rikshaw driver is willing to offer his passengers a free ride, but there’s a twist- you have to answer some general knowledge questions first.

A Facebook user by the name of Sankalan Sarkar brought Suranjan Karmakar, an E-rikshaw driver from West Bengal, to social media users’ attention after he offered him a deal to answer 15 GK questions to get a free ride.

“Today I met one of the most interesting people I’ve ever come across in Liluah. We were traveling on his Toto (battery run e-rickshaw, for those who haven’t been on one) to Rangoli Mall when suddenly he turned around and asked us, ‘I’ll let go of the fare if you can answer 15 general knowledge questions I’m going to ask you,” Sarkar wrote on Facebook.

 

