New Delhi: Amid reports of communal violence and friction coming in from parts of the country and a social media feed full of hate posts, a Gujarat Temple has chosen the alternate way of brotherhood and love.

To celebrate the holy month of Ramzan, in Gujarat’s Dalvana village, a historic Hindu temple opened its gates and arms for fasting Muslim also called rozedaars so that they can break their fast on Fridays (Jumma), reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, some 100 Muslim rozedaars of the village were given an invitation to offer Maghrib Namaz (Jumma Namaz) and break their day-long fast during Ramzan inside the premises of a 1,200-year-old temple holding great social and religious significance for the people of Dalvana.

Pankaj Thakar, the temple priest said that this is the first time that the doors of the temple were opened for Muslims, The Indian Express report read.

This year, the temple trust and gram panchayat decided to invite the Muslim rozedaars to our temple premises to break their fast. We arranged for five to six types of fruits, dates and sherbet for over 100 Muslim rozedaars of our village. I personally welcomed the Maulana sahib of our local mosque today,” The Indian Express quoted priest Thakar as saying.

As per the Muslim people of the village, the place and villagers live in absolute harmony and every festival, irrespective of the religion and community is celebrated with equal fervour, as per the report.

Ramazan or Ramadan is the most important and revered holy month in the Islamic calendar. The preachers fast the entire day without food and even water and then break the fast at the time of Iftari.

The holy month ends with Id-Ul-Fitr also called eid when the rozedaars celebrate by wearing new clothes and offering sweets and other delicacies to each other.

