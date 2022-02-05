हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gulmarg

This igloo restaurant in Gulmarg could be world's biggest - check it out

It took 64 days to build what may be the world's largest Igloo restaurant and tourists visiting Gulmarg are thrilled to see it.   

This igloo restaurant in Gulmarg could be world&#039;s biggest - check it out

Kashmir: World famous ski resort Gulmarg got another feather added in its beauty and attraction, A local hotelier has built an Igloo restaurant to give tourists a thrilling experience who visit Gulmarg.

Syed Wasim Shah, who prepared it, claims that it is the largest igloo restaurant in the world. He says Its height is 37.5 feet, and its diameter is 44.5 feet. Shah has also applied for the Guinness Book of World Records.  He said, "Soon the Guinness Book team will come and inspect it."

This restaurant had become the centre of attraction for tourists now a days in snow cladded Gulmarg.
Wasim says, "1700 people who worked day and night in two shifts to complete it in 64 days. Wasim himself is having a knowledge of snow art, all the work was done under his supervision."

Wasim said that the world's largest igloo was built in Switzerland in 2016. Its height was 33.8 feet, and the diameter (diameter) was 42.4 feet, while the height and diameter of the igloo he built more than that. That's why it is the largest igloo in the world. He said. 

Last year also he prepared an igloo restaurant in Gulmarg which was the largest igloo restaurant in Asia. Its height was 16 feet and its diameter was 22 feet.  At that time, it had 4 tables and about 16 people could sit and enjoy a meal. But this year he expanded it more and made igloo in two parts.  

The first has been kept as a selfie point while in In the second part of the igloo, 10 table-chairs made of ice are placed on which about 40 people can sit and enjoy meals.

Locals and tourists who visit Gulmarg are thronged into the Igloo restaurant. Tourists say that they have seen such a huge igloo restaurant for the first time in life. 

Rashmi a tourist from Gujrat said she had never imagined that she would get to experience something like this in Gulmarg. She said that she has taken pictures of it which will be memorable for him." 

Another tourist if Gujrat said "it's beyond imagination we have only heard about igloos, but we are able to see it experience it, it's just amazing" 

This igloo restaurant had made Gulmarg the world's skiing destination more attractive people are especially visiting to Gulmarg to have meals in ice made igloo and take pictures. 

An igloo is a dome-shaped house made of ice.  It is usually made in areas where there is enough snowfall. Mainly igloos are seen in the Central Arctic of Canada and the region of Greenland.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GulmargIgloo restaurantKashmir
Next
Story

India now has a king who believes…: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi on farmers’ protest

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health