This igloo restaurant in Gulmarg could be world's biggest - check it out

Kashmir: World famous ski resort Gulmarg got another feather added in its beauty and attraction, A local hotelier has built an Igloo restaurant to give tourists a thrilling experience who visit Gulmarg.

Syed Wasim Shah, who prepared it, claims that it is the largest igloo restaurant in the world. He says Its height is 37.5 feet, and its diameter is 44.5 feet. Shah has also applied for the Guinness Book of World Records. He said, "Soon the Guinness Book team will come and inspect it."

This restaurant had become the centre of attraction for tourists now a days in snow cladded Gulmarg.

Wasim says, "1700 people who worked day and night in two shifts to complete it in 64 days. Wasim himself is having a knowledge of snow art, all the work was done under his supervision."



Wasim said that the world's largest igloo was built in Switzerland in 2016. Its height was 33.8 feet, and the diameter (diameter) was 42.4 feet, while the height and diameter of the igloo he built more than that. That's why it is the largest igloo in the world. He said.

Last year also he prepared an igloo restaurant in Gulmarg which was the largest igloo restaurant in Asia. Its height was 16 feet and its diameter was 22 feet. At that time, it had 4 tables and about 16 people could sit and enjoy a meal. But this year he expanded it more and made igloo in two parts.

The first has been kept as a selfie point while in In the second part of the igloo, 10 table-chairs made of ice are placed on which about 40 people can sit and enjoy meals.

Locals and tourists who visit Gulmarg are thronged into the Igloo restaurant. Tourists say that they have seen such a huge igloo restaurant for the first time in life.

Rashmi a tourist from Gujrat said she had never imagined that she would get to experience something like this in Gulmarg. She said that she has taken pictures of it which will be memorable for him."

Another tourist if Gujrat said "it's beyond imagination we have only heard about igloos, but we are able to see it experience it, it's just amazing"

This igloo restaurant had made Gulmarg the world's skiing destination more attractive people are especially visiting to Gulmarg to have meals in ice made igloo and take pictures.

An igloo is a dome-shaped house made of ice. It is usually made in areas where there is enough snowfall. Mainly igloos are seen in the Central Arctic of Canada and the region of Greenland.

