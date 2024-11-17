After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Kailash Gehlot resigned from the party on Sunday, a month before the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on Gahlot and created pressure to take this step.

"Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. BJP govt conducted ED raids on him. Income Tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP," Singh said.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar reacted to Gahlot's resignation and said that elections are underway and the conspiracies of BJP have started.

"ED and CBI have been activated, There were several cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot and his family. So, he thought it was better to join the BJP rather than go to jail...You can see his social media posts, he was working for AAP even 14-15 hours ago...The struggle in jail is tough, so he decided to join BJP," Kakkar said.

On the resignation of Delhi Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari criticised AAP, stating that with Gehlot's resignation, the party is finished.

On Kailash Gahlot quitting AAP, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "With the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, AAP has finished. He was Transport Minister, was in top three leaders of the party. He used to hold an important ministry. With him endorsing what whole Delhi is alleging that AAP does not have intention to serve the state, it is a big thing. AAP has finished. After his quitting, many others would be mulling to leave the party."