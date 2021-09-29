This is how much IAS topper Shubham Kumar scored in the final exam

The Union Public Service Commission has revealed the marks obtained by the successful candidates this year. While the topper Shubham Kumar scored a total of 1054 (878+176), second position holder Jagrati Awasthi received a total of 1052 (859+193). Ankita Jain, who got the third spot scored a total of 1051 (839+212).

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Shubham, aged 24 years, topped the civil services examination in his third attempt.

He got selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying the civil services examination 2019. Kumar could not make it in his first attempt in the 2018 examination.

A Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay, he has qualified the 2020 examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

Kumar, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, is currently undergoing training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), Pune.

"My dream was to get into the IAS as it gives a wider platform to work for the betterment of the people. It has been realised and I would like to work for the underprivileged people, especially in rural areas," he told PTI.

Shubham said areas like poverty alleviation and development of villages and its people would be his focus area while in the service.

"There are lots of areas in which we all can work to uplift the underprivileged and bring positive changes," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

