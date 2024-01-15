'This Is Just A Trailer': Eknath Shinde After Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: In a big setback for Congress, former Union Minister and Congress leader Milind Deora joined Shiv Sena on Sunday, prompting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare that this move is just the beginning.

Shinde Hits Out At Congress

During a gathering in Mumbai, Chief Minister Shinde likened the event to a trailer, hinting at more prominent political figures making their way into Shiv Sena's fold before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shinde, drawing parallels with his own past, highlighted the critical decisions involved in such transitions.

"I am not a doctor. Despite not being a doctor, I performed an operation one and a half years before...didn't even have to make stitches, and the operation was done. I won't say anything more than this...This is just a trailer, the film is yet to come in," expressed Shinde.

Deora's Emotional Outburst

Milind Deora, expressing sentiments similar to Shinde's past, shared his feelings about the decision. The event unfolded as Deora formally joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other party leaders in Mumbai.

Deora Pledges To Strengthen Shinde's Leadership

In a ceremony held at Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister, Deora reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen Shinde's leadership. He praised Shinde's vision for Mumbai and the state, expressing his intention to contribute to the party's growth.

"I am joining him to strengthen his hands further. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also have a vision for the country. I want to strengthen their hands as well through the Shiv Sena," stated Deora.

End Of An Era: Deora Bids Farewell To 55-Year-Old Association With Congress

With this move, Deora concluded his 55-year association with Congress, a legacy passed down from his father Murli Deora. While emphasizing his commitment to Congress, Deora explained the rationale behind his decision, citing the party's evolving landscape.

"I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with the Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade," said Deora.

Deora's Reflections On Changes In Congress

Highlighting the transformation in the Congress party, Deora emphasized the differences between the current scenario and the Congress of the past. He pointed out the importance of constructive suggestions, merit, and capability, suggesting that these factors played a role in his and Shinde's decision to join Shiv Sena.

As the political landscape in Maharashtra undergoes a significant shift, the entry of Milind Deora into Shiv Sena sets the stage for more twists and turns in the run-up to the upcoming elections.