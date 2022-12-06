This is `Mukti Ghat` - India's first inter-faith crematorium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (IAN) Setting a unique example of communal harmony, the government of Telangana has built India`s first inter-faith crematorium in Hyderabad.

Spread over 6.5 acres, the crematorium has facilities to perform the last rites of followers of three major faiths -- Hinduism, Islam and Christianity.

Named `Mukti Ghat`, the final abode for the people of three communities has come up at Fathullaguda in LB Nagar Zone on a piece of land which was previously used for disposal of construction debris.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has created the funeral complex with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 16.25 crore.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T. Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the funeral complex described as a unique initiative in the country with zero pollution concept.

`While we are alive we keep fighting in the name of religion, caste, region and language. We have built this place so that all remain together in their final resting place,` the Minister said.

The authorities have built a modern crematorium on 2.5 acres while two acres each have been allotted for a `Qabarastan` (Muslim graveyard) and a Christian cemetery.

The funeral complex at Mukti Ghat has `zero pollution` concept and has electrical furnaces, landscapes for greenery and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

The urban forestry wing of HMDA has set up an eco-friendly crematorium with fully electrical furnaces to reduce environmental pollution.

HMDA developed a solar power plant of 140 KW capacity to generate solar power to meet 90 per cent of the power requirement for electric cremation furnaces and other utilities for sustainable development.

A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 50 KLD is installed to treat and reuse the sewage for maintaining the landscapes.

A dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman room, toilet block, last journey vehicles, and parking space are provided in all three crematoriums.

A separate building Aparakarma Bhavan has come up for performing rituals on 10th day for Hindus while Muslim and Christian crematoriums have been developed with conventional burial ground in three layers. Each crematorium can accommodate about 550 bodies.

The funeral complex is also equipped with CCTV cameras for live streaming of the last rites.

The Minister also inaugurated a world-class crematorium for pet animals. The facility has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in partnership with People for Animals (PFA).

Minister KTR also inaugurated Box Drain Nala, taken up under Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), stretching from Bandlaguda Cheruvu to Nagole Cheruvu.

He said the remodelling of existing drains and construction of new ones will prevent inundation in flood prone areas.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)