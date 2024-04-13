'This Is The Election To Save Constitution, Democracy..': Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Every political party are actively engaged in Election campaigning as the Lok Sabha polls draw near. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that this time the election is going to be held to save the Constitution and democracy.

While addressing the rally in support of SP Lok Sabha candidate Deepak Sahni from Bijnor constituency, the party chief further claimed that the BJP will bring back the now-scrapped farm laws if they win 400 Lok Sabha seats. The farmers have been protesting against the law for the last two years.

"This is the election to save the Constitution and democracy. At one point in time, 'samudra manthan' (churning of the sea) had taken place. This is the time for 'samvidhan manthan'," the Yadav said, as per PTI reports.

"On one hand, there are people who want to defend the Constitution and on the other hand are people who want to end the Constitution," he added.

Therefore, the Samajwadi leader also talked about the farmer's protest, "Our farmers protested for almost two years and the government did everything to stop them. But when the 2022 (Uttar Pradesh) assembly elections were approaching, they got scared and scrapped the farm laws," Yadav said.

"If these people win 400 (Lok Sabha seats), then they will bring back the farm laws, take away farmers' produce and sell it to industrialists," he further added.

In the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency, a triangular contest is set to unfold, with SP's Saini facing off against Chandan Chauhan of the RLD, an ally of the BJP, and BSP's Chaudhary Vijendra Singh. Bijnor is scheduled to polls on April 19, which is the first round of the seven-phase Lok sabha polls.