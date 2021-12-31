हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

'This is the weakest govt in Punjab ever': Arvind Kejriwal attacks Congress at Shanti March in Patiala

"They (Congress leaders) are fighting to become Chief Minister, they do not care about the situation of Punjab," said Arvind Kejriwal. 

&#039;This is the weakest govt in Punjab ever&#039;: Arvind Kejriwal attacks Congress at Shanti March in Patiala
Image credit: Twitter

Patiala: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a `Shanti March` in Punjab`s Patiala, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Attacking the opposition, Delhi CM said, "Politicians are trying to destroy the ambiance of Punjab again and only Punjab's common man can save the state.

Aiming at the congress party, Kejriwal said, "This is the weakest government in Punjab ever. They (Congress leaders) are fighting with each other, they do not care about Punjab." "They are fighting to become Chief Minister, they do not care about the situation of Punjab," added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann during the march. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Patiala after which he paid obeisance at the Shri Kali Devi Mandir. 

After holding the march, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib here today. The march comes after the Aam Aadmi Party`s spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The march also comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court.

(With agency inputs)

