This is what India gifted to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on her birthday

New Delhi: On the occasion of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote her a birthday message while Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das personally handed Hasina a rare footage of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to India in the year 1972.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had visited India in March 1972 immediately after Bangladesh gained independence by going to war with Pakistan in 1971. Rahman also known as Bangladesh's father of the nation had during the visit signed the Indo Bangla treaty of friendship, cooperation and peace.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in his letter lauded PM Hasina's policies. He said, "Your visionary leadership has helped Bangladesh achieve immense social and economic transformation and equally your contribution to our bilateral relations has been extremely impressive."

Ties between the two countries has grown from strength to strength with fast-paced and positive developments in the last few years. Both the nations are saying that the ties are currently witnessing a "shonali adhyay" or "Golden age".

The India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission will meet virtually on September 29 with Bangladesh being represented by its Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and India by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.