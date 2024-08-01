‘This Kind Of Goon...’: SC Grills Bibhav Kumar Over Swati Maliwal Assault Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday grilled Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan presided over the hearing and postponed the decision on Kumar’s bail plea to next Wednesday. The SC told Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the bench was alarmed by the details documented by the Delhi High Court.

“Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM’s residence,” the Supreme Court asked Bibhav Kumar who allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal earlier this year. The bench questioned Singhvi about whether the Chief Minister's residence could be considered a private bungalow and if such individuals were appropriate to be working there.

In response, Singhvi stated that the injuries involved were non-serious and noted that the FIR was lodged three days after the incident, which occurred on May 13.

"Every day we grant bail to contract killers, murderers, robbers but the question is what kind of incident…,” the bench said, reported PTI.

Kumar has contested the Delhi High Court's July 12 order denying him bail, asserting that the allegations against him are false. He also argued that his custody is no longer necessary since the investigation has concluded. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Delhi government regarding his plea.

Kumar acted as political secretary to Delhi CM and has been in judicial custody for 75 days, Sanghavi said during the hearing.

Bibhav Kumar is accused of attacking Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. An FIR was filed against him on May 16, citing under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

(With inputs from PTI)