This March is India's HOTTEST in 122 years, IMD says heatwave likely to continue

New Delhi: Scorching summer days have hit India in March itself with 2022 recording its warmest March days in 121 years, an analysis by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly shown. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India. According to IMD data, March 2022, was the warmest March in the country's documented history since 1901.

Parts of Delhi sweltered under a severe heatwave on Thursday (March 31) with the maximum temperature crossing the 41-degree mark at three places. On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded at the capital was 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the IMD said. The minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season's average.

March witnessed two spells of heatwaves, the first between March 11 and March 21 while second started on March 26 and is still continuing. OP Sreejith, head, climate monitoring and prediction group, IMD, Pune, told Hindustan Times that the absence of rainfall is one reason for this severe heat. "There were two heatwave events also in the month of March. There was an anti-cyclonic circulation which led to advection of heat from the western side to north and central India. Overall global warming is also one of the main reasons. Even during La Nina events we are often recording very high temperatures,” he was quoted by HT.

No rainfall, coupled with consistent dry and hot westerly winds blowing into northwest and central India has resulted in the heat. A clear cloudless sky also meant direct exposure to the sun's rays, which led to soaring temperatures, say experts.

A report published by The Times of India quotes Rajendra Jenamani, scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, who said that climate change is influencing the severity and length of extreme weather even in India. This can be in the form of heatwaves, cyclones strength, or heavy rainfall. On March 30, Jenamani had told ANI, "There will be a slight fall from April 1 and then again high temperatures will continue throughout."

