Draupadi Murmu is the BJP's presidential candidate. This time the electricity connection is going to come to her native village Uparbeda. Work has already started on behalf of the Odisha government. It is known that the residents of the village had been demanding electricity connection for quite some time. That is why the work has started as electricity will be delivered to the village within 24 hours. But now Draupadi does not live in this village. The presidential candidate hails from Rairangpur, about 20 km away.

It is known that there are two parts of Draupadi Murmu Village, Badshahi and Dungarshahi. Although there is electricity in the Badshahi, Dungarshahi is plunged into darkness. About 14 houses have not received electricity till date. It is in this area of the village that Draupadi Murmu's nephew Biranchi Narayan Tudu lives. He has a wife and two children in his family. Biranchi said, "We have been trying for electricity connection for a long time. But no one listened to us." However, they said they did not apply for an electricity connection using Draupadi's name.

Birinchi's family had approached the MLA and MP of the area over the issue even before the polls in 2019. But that didn't work either. Residents of the area said that the lights were lit in the house with kerosene. However, recently the work of providing electricity to the village has started. On Saturday, the state electricity supply department said that all the houses in the area will be connected within 24 hours.

An official on behalf of Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited said, "Permission has been taken from Mayurbhanj area. The work will be completed in the next one day. Electricity will reach everyone's home." But why did it take so long to get an electricity connection? The official replied that, "Uparbeda village is located in the forest. So it was difficult to get the electricity. We have deliberately not deprived villagers of electricity connection. Permission was not obtained from several places. So it's late."