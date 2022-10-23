'This revdi bonanza by BJP...': Owaisi slams Gujarat govt for announcing no fine for flouting traffic rules during Diwali

New Delhi: A day after the Gujarat government announced that no fine will be collected for the violation of traffic rules in the state till October 27 in view of Diwali festivities, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (October 22, 2022) termed it a "Revdi" (freebie) from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a tweet, Owaisi also said that this "revdi" bonanza by the Gujarat government is putting people's lives at risk.

"In 2021, Gujarat saw 15,200 road traffic accidents in which 7,457 people lost their lives. This 'revdi' bonanza by BJP Gujarat govt is putting people's lives at risk," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notably, have been vocal against the culture of offering freebies to woo voters.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled to be held later this year.

Earlier on Friday, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the decision was taken so that people's "Diwali is not spoiled".

"From October 21 to 27, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," Sanghavi said.

The decision was taken to give relief to people during Diwali and it was being done under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said.