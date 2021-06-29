This state allows online classes for students from KG to PG from July 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday (June 29) decided to hold online classes for students from KG to Post Graduate in starting from July 1 view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued instructions to respective authorities that online classes be conducted for students in view of COVID- 19, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.

Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the classes for students from the primary to the postgraduate-level, she told reporters.

The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1. She urged the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier.