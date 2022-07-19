NewsIndia
COW URINE

This state govt announces to begin purchase of cow urine, to procure at Rs 4 per litre

The flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', which also entails procurement of cow dung, was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:46 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

This state govt announces to begin purchase of cow urine, to procure at Rs 4 per litre

Raipur: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh will start the purchase of cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre from the local festival 'Hareli' on July 28, an official said on Monday. The flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', which also entails procurement of cow dung, was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy, he said.

"In the first phase, cow urine procurement will be done in two independent 'gauthans' (livestock shelter) in each district. The gauthan management committee will be entitled to fix rates of cow urine on local level. However, the agriculture development and farmers welfare department has proposed a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre," he said.

Gaudhan Nyay Mission director Ayyaz Tamboli has directed district collectors to make necessary arrangements before the launch of the Hareli festival, which is associated with agriculture and the environment, he added.

"Collectors will be responsible to identify two independent gauthans and select the self-help women's (SHG) group for execution of the scheme along with providing training to the members. The procured cow urine will be used to make pest control products and natural liquid fertilizer," the official informed.

Godhan Nyay Yojana: Chhattisgarh govt has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore in two years 

Chhattisgarh had launched the 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' on Hareli festival in July 2020, under which cow dung is being procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans to prepare vermicompost.

In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore, and SHGs have produced over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost, for which they have received Rs 143 crore, officials said.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'