Advertisement
NewsIndia
J&K ELECTIONS

'This Would Be The Last Election In The Country If...': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Attacks BJP

People's Democratic Party launched its election campaign from South Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'This Would Be The Last Election In The Country If...': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Attacks BJP

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has said that if BJP wins the upcoming parliamentary elections, it might be the last election that the country would witness. The PDP leader said that neither she is interested in becoming the Chief Minister or a Member of Parliament. Mehbooba Mufti kickstarted her election campaign from South Kashmir's Shopian district earlier today.

"I am compelled to stand with you all who want me to become their voice. I want to raise the voice of the oppressed,  the voice of all the youth locked in jails. Because I do not know whether there will be any elections after this or not. These elections are necessary today to raise the voice of the oppressed,'' Mufti said.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) launched its election campaign from South Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir with a vibrant road show stretching from Tahab Crossing, Circular Road in Pulwama to Sangam in Anantnag on Tuesday. 

Mehbooba Mufti and party’s youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, who is the party's candidate from the seat, led the rally, which drew hundreds of enthusiastic participants, predominantly of youth and PDP supporters.

Addressing the media after the event, Mehbooba Mufti extended condolences to the families affected by the recent Batwara Srinagar boat capsizing incident. Criticizing the current administration, she lamented the alleged transformation of the Union Territory into an “open jail” under the BJP-led Lt Governor's regime.

The PDP’s election strategy was outlined, with Mufti contesting from the remodelled Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, Para entering the fray from Srinagar-Pulwama, and Fayaz Ahmad Mir standing as the candidate from the north Kashmir constituency.

The PDP’s decision to contest independently follows a public fallout with the National Conference despite their previous alliance in the INDIA coalition. The upcoming polls, commencing on April 19, will witness prominent contenders including former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and veteran National Conference leader Mian Altaf. Jammu and Kashmir’s electoral landscape has undergone significant changes with the state’s transition to a Union territory.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station