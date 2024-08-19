'Those Doctors Meeting Boyfriends In Name Of Protest....': TMC MP Arup Chakraborty Sparks Row With Controversial Remark

Amid the widespread doctors' strikes across the country triggered by the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty has issued a stark warning to the medical community, stating, " we will not save you ."

Arup Chakraborty delivered this statement at a public rally in Bankura, West Bengal, on Sunday, The Indian Express reported.

“In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you,” The Indian Express quoted Chakraborty at a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura on August 18.

The doctor’s strike began on August 9 following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor during her shift at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. With protests escalating and a mob assaulting the protesting doctors on August 14, the Indian Medical Association called a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services.