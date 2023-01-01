'Those who drink alcohol, dance on Dec 31st...': BJP MP Pragya Thakur criticises 'western' New Year

Bhopal: Pragya Singh Thakur, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Member of Parliament (MP), made a statement on New Year's Eve while addressing a program in Bhopal. Thakur explained that, for Hindus, the new year does not begin on January 1st as it does in the Western calendar. Instead, she stated that the Hindu new year begins in the month of Chaitra, during the festival of Navratri. According to Thakur, this is a time when new crops are cultivated and the atmosphere is filled with fresh air and fragrance. It is also a time for Hindus to seek blessings from the goddess Durga and embrace new beginnings.

Pragya Thakur criticises practice of drinking on New Year's Eve

Thakur emphasized the importance of celebrating the new year by doing things that bring joy, cheerfulness, and newness into one's life. She said, "We must do things that bring cheerfulness, joy, and newness in our life at the end. Everything is new, nature is new, it blooms afresh at that time. We feel a new beginning and celebrate it." However, Thakur also took the opportunity to criticize certain aspects of Western celebrations of the new year. She stated, "Those who drink alcohol and dance throughout the night on December 31 and wake up the next day. They never see the bright morning. What newness will they see and know? Such western civilization cannot be our culture."

BJP leader's hate speech controversy

Last week, Sadhvi Pragya triggered a controversy after the leader said "Keep your daughters safe and protected. Keep weapons at home. Sharpen the knife used to cut vegetables. If our vegetables are cut well, heads and mouths of our enemies will also be cut well," while addressing a gathering in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur also a terror accused giving hate speech, asks hindus to sharpen their vegetable knives they may need it anytime. If vegetables can be chopped, enemies head can also be chopped.

She got 86% votes of Hindus. pic.twitter.com/qUaUleTiI4 December 26, 2022

Several Opposition leaders slammed her for 'hate speech' and inciting violence. Karnataka police later filed a case against Pragya Singh Thakur at Kote police station.