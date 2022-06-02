Kashmiri Pandits killings: Targeting the Modi government on the rising killings of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the Centre and said those who are responsible for the security of Kashmiri Pandits are busy promoting films. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “Bank managers, teachers and many innocent people are getting killed every day, Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing. Those who have to protect them, are busy promoting films. BJP has only made Kashmir its ladder of power.” Rahul Gandhi’s tweet comes after Home Minister attended a special event for Akshay-Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj and hailed the movie for its representation of the great Hindu king.

Gandhi also attached a collage of images presenting headlines of the recent killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. The killings of Kashmiri Hindus, especially Pandits have risen three-fold in Kashmir in recent days with teachers and government employees being the primary targets of the militants.

बैंक मैनेजर, टीचर और कई मासूम लोग रोज़ मारे जा रहे हैं, कश्मीरी पंडित पलायन कर रहे हैं। जिनको इनकी सुरक्षा करनी है, उनको फिल्म के प्रमोशन से फुर्सत नहीं है। भाजपा ने कश्मीर को सिर्फ अपनी सत्ता की सीढ़ी बनाया है। कश्मीर में अमन कायम करने के लिए तुरंत कदम उठाइए, प्रधानमंत्री जी। pic.twitter.com/cWaHH8pONh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, about a dozen activists of a political party on Thursday staged a protest at Lal Chowk demanding an end to the killings of innocent people, including that of minority community members, in the Kashmir valley.

Activists of the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Awaz Party held the protest near Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk - the commercial hub of the city.

Amit Shah meets Ajit Doval over Kashmir killings

Ahead of a crucial meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have discussed the security situation in the Union Territory which has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since May 12.

Doval along with RAW chief Samnat Goel closeted with Shah for over an hour at the home minister's office at North Block this afternoon, official sources said.