'Those who will dare to...': Sanjay Raut issues stern warning after his release from jail

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) stepped out of jail after a special court in Mumbai granted him bail in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1, left the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai as hundreds of Shiv Sena workers assembled outside the jail and burst into celebration and raised slogans hailing him. Firecrackers were also set off near the jail by his supporters.

While granting him and co-accused Pravin Raut bail, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court judge M G Deshpande questioned why the ED did not arrest the main accused, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan of realty firm HDIL. The court also rejected ED lawyer Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh's plea urging it not to give effect to the bail order till Friday. The ED then moved the HC. But the high court refused to grant an urgent stay, stating that it can not pass such an order without hearing both parties and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut released from Arthur Road jail after Mumbai's PMLA court granted him bail in Patra Chawl land scam case earlier today. pic.twitter.com/9LnLnmV3aI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

After his release, the key leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena visited the Siddhivinayak Temple and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Raut was accompanied by his brother, MLA Sunil Raut, and party leaders during his visit to the iconic temple in Prabhadevi in central Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray was the "real" party that was founded by the late Bal Thackeray.

"The only Sena which is real is the one which was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and is now being led by Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

He said the current political scenario in the state, where a revolt in the Shiv Sena led to a change in government in June this year, was "temporary".

"The saffron flag which has been fluttering atop the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for the last 30 to 35 years will continue. Those who dare to touch it will be reduced to ashes with the 'maashal' (Uddhav Thackeray faction's symbol of flaming torch)," he warned.

(With agency inputs)