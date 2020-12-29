हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Patna protest

Thousands march to Governor's house in Patna against farm laws, police baton charge protestors

Thousands march to Governor&#039;s house in Patna against farm laws, police baton charge protestors
Video grab

PATNA: The Patna police on Tuesday (December 29) resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, mostly from Left parties and unions, as they marched to the Raj Bhavan to lodge their protest against the three farm laws. According to news agency ANI, the march was organized by members of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samanvay Samiti and other Left organisations.

Thousands of Left parties workers gathered at the Gandhi Maidan in the afternoon and started their march. They were stopped by the police at the Dak Bungalow Chowk. Police had placed barricading at the chowk to prevent them from going towards the Raj Bhavan.

The march started from Patna's famous Gandhi Maidan and the police blocked the protest at Dak Bungalow Chowk, using barricades and batons, resulting in a clash. The protesters were mainly led by members of various Left parties and unions.

As the protesters tried to break the barricading, police resorted to baton charge, resulting in a clash. 

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. 

Tags:
Patna protestPatnaBiharLathichargeFarmer Protest
