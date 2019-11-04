close

Jammu and Kashmir

Thousands of bunkers being constructed for safety of citizens in villages near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Around 1200 such bunkers have been completed while another 1000 structures are at various stages of construction. The people of the region thanked the administration and expressed their gratitude to the government for the construction of bunkers saying it will ensure their safety during the firing by Pakistan. 

Representational Image

Rajouri: As part of government schemes, large numbers of safety bunkers are being constructed in different border areas which are in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC). An official said that the construction of around 1200 such bunkers have been completed while another 1000 structures are at various stages of construction.

"Around 1200 works of making bunkers have been completed. Around 1000 bunkers are at other stages of construction. A total of 3131 bunkers are being constructed in the region," DDC Rajouri Mohammed Aijaz Asad said.

The people of the region thanked the administration and expressed their gratitude to the government for the construction of bunkers saying it will ensure their safety during the firing by Pakistan. Many border areas witness ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side, disturbing the day to day activities of citizens and endangering their lives. 

