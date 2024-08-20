Advertisement
THANE

Video: Thousands Protest In Thane Against Sexual Abuse Of 2 Minors, Block Trains At Badlapur Station

Thousands of protesters gathered at the Badlapur railway station, blocking trains and staging a sit-in on the tracks.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 12:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A massive protest erupted in Badlapur, Thane district, on Tuesday against the sexual abuse of two minors at a local school. The incident sparked widespread outrage, with locals calling for a shutdown of the town. Thousands of protesters gathered at the Badlapur railway station, blocking trains and staging a sit-in on the tracks.

The protesters, including parents and residents, demanded stern action against the accused and stricter safety measures for students. They staged a demonstration outside the school, where the incident occurred, and submitted a list of demands, including harsh punishment for the accused.

The school's principal and three others have been suspended in connection with the incident. The protesters vowed to continue their agitation until justice is served. 

 

Reacting to the sexual assault with two minors at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "This is an extremely distressing incident. We have mobilized the full force of the state education department. Instructions have been issued to four IAS officers from Pune and Mumbai. An investigation into the non-functioning CCTV at the school is underway...Following the complaint, there was a lack of action, leading to the transfer of the Senior PI. We are committed to fast-tracking this case and ensuring that the accused receives the maximum penalty...The entire department is on-site, and student safety is our utmost concern."

