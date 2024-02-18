New Delhi: Three Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Poonam, Neha, and Gurcharan Kala, have officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political shift in the region. Meanwhile, newly elected Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar has also resigned ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Monday.

The announcement of their induction into the BJP was made by Vinod Tawde on, BJP National General Secretary. In a statement on social media site X, Tawde said that the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare policies, which prompted the councilors to switch allegiance. He underscored the disillusionment with the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that while AAP had allegedly failed to fulfill promises, the BJP was committed to delivering justice without resorting to false assurances.

Addressing the newly joined councilors, Tawde extended a warm welcome to the BJP fold, expressing confidence in their collective efforts to enhance the welfare of Chandigarh's citizens. The move signifies a notable realignment in Chandigarh's political landscape, with the BJP consolidating its presence and expanding its support base.

The departure of the three AAP councillors occurs just before the Supreme Court's hearing on the Chandigarh Mayoral Polls. Allegations of election rigging were raised by the Congress-AAP alliance following the BJP's landslide victory in the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30.