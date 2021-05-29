हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmir

Three AK rifles, four pistols recovered along LoC in Kashmir's Tangdhar: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled an attempt by militants to smuggle three AK-47 weapons, four pistols besides other ammunition in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Three AK rifles, four pistols recovered along LoC in Kashmir&#039;s Tangdhar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday (May 29) claimed to have foiled an attempt by militants to smuggle three AK-47 weapons, four pistols besides other ammunition in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. "Along Line of Control (LOC) in Tangdhar Kupwara three AK rifles, four pistols recovered," said Police.

Security forces claimed that they have foiled an attorney of terrorists of smuggling arms and ammunition and have recovered three AK-47 weapons, four pistols besides other ammunition at loc in Tangdhar area of Kupwara district. 

Police in Tweet said that it along with Army's 02 JAT launched a joint operation at Jabdi Tangdhar area along the LoC in the frontier district.

" 03 AK-47 rifles & 06 magazines and 04 pistols & 9 magazines have been recovered from the spot, reads the tweet. 

Police official said that “ Searches in the area are going on."
 

