Three AK rifles, four pistols recovered along LoC in Kashmir's Tangdhar: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday (May 29) claimed to have foiled an attempt by militants to smuggle three AK-47 weapons, four pistols besides other ammunition in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir. "Along Line of Control (LOC) in Tangdhar Kupwara three AK rifles, four pistols recovered," said Police.

Police in Tweet said that it along with Army's 02 JAT launched a joint operation at Jabdi Tangdhar area along the LoC in the frontier district.

" 03 AK-47 rifles & 06 magazines and 04 pistols & 9 magazines have been recovered from the spot, reads the tweet.

Police official said that “ Searches in the area are going on."



