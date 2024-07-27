Three Army personnel were injured in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, according to officials cited by PTI.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Kumkadi post in the Trehgam sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"Some exchange of fire took place near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district," one of the officials said.

More details awaited.

Earlier, a soldier succumbed to his injuries after the Indian army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Prior to this, the army foiled an infiltration attempt in Kupwara's Keran sector, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists. On July 14, security forces intercepted another infiltration bid in Keran, killing three terrorists.