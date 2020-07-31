Three Chennai Metro stations renamed after former chief ministers Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa

Chennai: Before the assembly elections scheduled for next year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that three major metro stations in the city have been be renamed after former chief ministers.

The Alandur, Central and CMBT metro stations have been reanmed as Arignar Anna Alandur Metro, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro and Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro, respectively.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Palaniswami said the decision to rename the stations was taken after recommendations from a high-level committee.

The stations are prominent ones in Phase I of the Chennai Metro Rail Project.

While campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the iconic Chennai Central railway station would be named after AIADMK founder and former chief minister MGR.