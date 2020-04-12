हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Three civilians killed in J&K as Pakistan once again violates ceasefire, Indian Army retaliates

In separate incidents on Sunday (April 12, 2020), Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement and fired indiscriminately at Kerni sector in Pooch district and in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district leaving atleast three civilians dead.

Three civilians killed in J&amp;K as Pakistan once again violates ceasefire, Indian Army retaliates

Jammu: In separate incidents on Sunday (April 12, 2020), Pakistan violated ceasefire and fired indiscriminately at Kerni sector in Pooch district and in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district leaving atleast three civilians dead.

The three civilians killed are; Javeed Khan, Gh Rasool Khan and Redi Chowkibal.

The Pakistan Army fired bullets and mortars shells at around 1.40 pm at both Army bases and city limits of Kerni sector in Pooch district injuring a local resident.

Indian army, Pakistan ceasefire

While in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district too heavy firing has been reported. Indian Army has retaliated and there is heavy exchange of gun firing from both sides. Reports suggest that Pakistan targeted Shararat, Jal, Black Rock and Anil posts.  

For the past one week, the Pakistani Army is continously firing in Mendhar, Balakot, Mankot, Shahpur, Kerni and town sectors of Pooch district in Jammu.

In retaliatory firing, Indian Army has destroyed several bunkers in the Pakistani side and killed as many as five soldiers.

Pakistan has already violated ceasefire atleast 2000 times this year.

Tags:
Indian ArmyPakistan ceasefireJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

134 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; state tally goes up to 1,895
Corona Meter
  • 8447Confirmed
  • 765Discharged
  • 273Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M37S

3.5 magnitude tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, earthquake caused people to leave homes