New Delhi: Except for the first three elections, the politicians bearing the surnames Ray, Chauhan, or Rajbhar have been elected as MPs in Ghosi over again. Arvind Rajbhar, son of OP Rajbhar, has been nominated by the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. SBSP is a member of the NDA alliance. Balakrishna Chauhan of the BSP and Rajiv Rai of the SP have been fielded as well. It's interesting to note that Ray, Rajbhar, and Chauhan—who will compete against each other again—have won 14 of the previous 17 matches.

Ghosi Seat in Lok Sabha

Ghosi is the name of the parliamentary seat for Mau. The Ghosi Lok Sabha seat has five assembly seats. The BSP, BJP, and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) each hold one of these, while the SP holds two. It is the BJP that rules Madhuban. The Ghosi and Mohammadabad-Gohana seats are held by SP. The Rasda seat is held by BSP, whereas the Mau Sadar seat is held by SBSP. The BSP won Rasda, the solitary seat in the entire Uttar Pradesh, in assembly elections. Mau controls four of the five seats, and the one Rasda seat is located in the Ballia district.

Ghosi's Caste Composition

When it comes to Ghosi's caste dynamics, Dalit voters predominate. An estimate states that there are around 500,000 scheduled caste voters here. Following them are Muslims with 350,000 voters, Yadavs with 250,000, Rajbhars with approximately 200,000, and so on. Brahmins, Nishads, and Bhumihars each have around 100,000 voters.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014, 2019

This seat saw the impact of the Modi wave in 2014, when the BJP's Hari Narayan Rajbhar became victorious. As a member of the SP-BSP alliance, BSP candidate Atul Ray won this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Hari Narayan Rajbhar.

Ghosi Seat's Historical and Mythological Background

There is mythological and historical significance to the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat. Mau is also known as the 'city of looms' since it is a center for weavers. In addition to being a vital part of India's freedom movement, they had served multiple jail terms.