Three dead after gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

Three people including a child died and several fell ill due to chemical gas leakage inside a pharmaceutical company at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday (May 7). People were admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties. Sources said that police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot to control the situation.

A team of police and National Disaster Relief Force is evacuating people from the nearby villages.

"There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions," the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Photos posted on social media showed at least a hundred people trying to help the injured and putting them into waiting ambulances. Some people can be seen wearing masks and helping those who are showing signs of difficulty in breathing.