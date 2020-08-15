Three Delhi Development Authority employees arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe: CBI

New Delhi: Three employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), including an assistant director, were arrested by the CBI on Saturday (August 15, 2020) for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from a person purchasing a plot of land.

The arrested Assistant Director Sudhanshu Ranjan, Upper Division Clerk Ajeet Bhardwaj and security guard Darwan Singh were taken into custody.

A case was registered on a complaint alleging that a private person known to the complainant was allotted a plot by DDA in place of his jhuggi.

It was alleged that the complainant had bought this plot and wanted to sell it to someone else. The officials demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the buyer to the enter name of the seller.

"It was further alleged that the complainant had bought this plot from said private person on GPA and wanted to sell it to someone else, for which the said plot required to be entered in the records of DDA in the name of said private person (an allottee of the said plot). It was also alleged that the said accused asked the complainant to arrange a bribe of Rs 4 lakh," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

On a complaint from the buyer, the CBI laid a trap and caught Ajeet Bhardwaj while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, the officials said.

The other accused were also arrested subsequently. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Delhi and Noida which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

All the arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court.