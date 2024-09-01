Three Ex-JJP leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Haryana Assembly Elections

Former Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders Anoop Dhanak, Ram Kumar Gautam, and Jogi Ram Sihag joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday ahead of the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini attended a Jan Ashirwad rally held at Jind. During the rally, he highlighted the various schemes and decisions taken by the Haryana government for the welfare of the people.

"Our government has decided to provide tubewell connections to all farmers, so all who have applied for a connection till 2023 will be getting their tubewell connections released," said the Chief Minister.

During the speech, he also mentioned that the state government has decided to increase the annual income limit for the OBC creamy layer in the state from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs.

"On June 29, our government decided to increase the income limit for the people in the OBC creamy layer from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs. The decisions have been made to keep it apart from the salary and agricultural income too," added the Chief Minister.

The CM mentioned the decision to provide pension benefits for more than 75000 people in the state, and the decision to increase the salaries of various government employees by 8 per cent who have been serving the government for more than five years.

The Chief Minister said that the government had also helped with the development of villages across the villages after consultations with various village heads.



"From July 2, sarpanches of various villages complained that they couldn't carry out developmental work with just Rs 5 lakhs, so we had been in constant contact with them, so we called every sarpanch for a meeting and gave them the power to spend Rs 21 lakhs for development," he said

He mentioned the steps taken for animal welfare, highlighting an MoU signed with the Medanta. "On July 11, we signed an MoU of Rs 100 crore with the Medanta group to build an animal hospital in Gurugram," he said.

Other schemes which the Chief Minister highlighted were the plans to make around 4000 schools in the state, to increase the salaries and benefits of safai karamcharis, and also giving 10 per cent job reservations to agniveers.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, August 31, revised the polling day for 90 member Haryana assembly from October 1 to October 5, this year, as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8.