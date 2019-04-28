Three JeM terrorists involved in Chanpora police post attack arrested

SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammad from Wathora, Budgam.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Mughal said that the trio was involved in carrying out an attack on a police post in Chanpora, Srinagar on Friday. The police have recovered one Chinese pistol, 2 magazine and 6 live rounds from the arrested JeM terrorists.

"J&K Police has arrested 3 JeM terrorists from Wathora, Budgam. They carried out an attack on a police post in Chanpora, Srinagar last Friday. One Chinese pistol, 2 magazine, 6 live rounds recovered., further investigation underway," Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, said.

The terrorists had attacked the police post on Friday and a cop had got injured in the firefight.

The attack took place just two days after Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested a Pakistani terrorist who had been operating in Srinagar for more than a year. The terrorist named Abdul Qayoom was planning to revive terrorism in Baramulla district of the state.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom had siad that Waqar, a resident of Mohalla Miana, Mianwali, Punjab, Pakistan, had entered India in July 2017 by crossing the border and was operating in Srinagar for over a year.

According to SSP Qayoom, Waqar was a member of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba and he decided to join LeT after he was told that the Indian government does not allow Muslims to offer Namaz in Kashmir. He was also brainwashed into believing that Muslims are being persecuted in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said at a press conference that recruitment of local youth for terror activities have gone down in the last one year. He said that a total of 272 terrorists were killed in state during 2018 and many were arrested.

At the same press conference, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon of GOC 15 Corps said that the security forces will continue their operations against the terrorists and will wipeout the whole terror network from Jammu and Kashmir. He had also said that 69 terrorists have been killed this year so far and 41 terrorists have been killed after the cowardly Pulwama attack on February 14. According to Lt Gen Dhillon, 25 of the killed terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed and 13 of them were Pakistanis.