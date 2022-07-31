New Delhi: The three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, who were held with a mountain of cash in West Bengal, were on Sunday (July 31, 2022) suspended from the party with immediate effect. The announcement was made by Avinash Pande, General Secretary and In-charge, Jharkhand Congress.

On Saturday, police intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

Howrah Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swati Bhangalia had said, "We had specific inputs that a huge amount of money was being transported in a black car. We started checking the vehicles and intercepted this SUV in which three Jharkhand MLAs were travelling. A huge amount of cash was found in the vehicle,"

"Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount. The MLAs are also being questioned about the source of the money and where it was being taken to," she added.

#Watch: Huge cash recovery in #WestBengal’s Howrah area from a vehicle in which three Jharkhand MLAs - Rajesh Kachhap MLA KHIJRI AC, Naman Bixal Kongari- MLA KOLEBIRA & Irfan Ansari,

MLA JAMTARA were travelling. Counting still on. pic.twitter.com/kvPiP6NBi5 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) July 30, 2022

Besides the MLAs, there were two other people in the SUV, which carried a board mentioning "MLA Jamtara Jharkhand" along with the Congress' election symbol, police said.

While Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.

BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand exposed: Congress

Earlier on Saturday, Congress accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after three of its MLAs were caught with a huge amount of cash in Howrah. The grand old party said that the BJP's game plan is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra.

"The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

The Jharkhand Congress also claimed that the huge amount of cash was part of a conspiracy by the BJP to topple the Hemant Soren government, of which it is a part along with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

(With agency inputs)