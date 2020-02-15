Three Kashmiri students arrested in Karnataka for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Hubballi: The police in Karnataka's Hubballi arrested three Kashmiri students today (February 15) for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. According to police, the three are students of KLE Technological University and were in their hostel room when they recorded a video of themselves singing a song written in praise of Pakistan and raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.

In the video, one of the student says, "My name is Basit and I am a resident of Sopore, these are my friends Aamir and Talib, we are fine here and InshaAllah you will also be fine there. There is no need to worry." After recording this message, they are seen humming along to a song which praises Pakistan.

The video became public today and some Hindu organisations launched a protest against the students. One of the protesters lodged an official complaint against the three youths, following which the police took them into custody.

Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI that upon receiving the information about the video, a police team went to the spot to arrest the students.

"We received information that three students hailing from Kashmir studying at the KLE Institute of Technology had raised slogans supporting Pakistan. They had made a video about it which has gone viral. Immediately our team headed by Inspector Gokul Road station went to the spot and arrested them," he said.

While they were being taken by the police, a few agitators tried to attack them.

The police have registered a case of sedition against the three students. The matter is being further investigated.