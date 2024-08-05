Three Lashkar Terrorist Associates Arrested Along With Arms And Ammunition In Anantnag: Police

In a major success, the police announced on Monday that they have arrested three terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

In a statement, the police said that in a significant move against terrorism, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with 1 RR and 90 BN CRPF, apprehended three terrorist associates: Dawood Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, and Shahid Ahmad Dar.

These individuals, all residents of Hassanpora Tavela, were detained during a joint naka checking operation at Hassanpura Tulkhan Road.

The police spokesman further stated that during the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including one pistol, one pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds, one grenade, and one Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

This joint operation underscores the concerted efforts of the security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring public safety. The apprehension of these terrorist associates and the seizure of arms and ammunition will significantly disrupt the malicious plans of anti-national elements in the district, the statement reads.

In this regard, Case FIR No. 163/2024 U/S 3/4 Explosive Substance Act, 7/25 Arms Act, and 18, 20, 23, 38 UA(P) Act has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, and an investigation is underway, the statement adds.