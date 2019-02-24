हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Three Maoists killed, 2 AK-47 recovered in Jharkhand

Police said that two AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.

Three Maoists killed, 2 AK-47 recovered in Jharkhand
Representational image

GUMLA: Three Maoists were killed by security forces in an encounter on Sunday morning in Gumla, Jharkhand. 

Police said that two AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.

A police official told ANI that the two Maoists were killed in a special joint operation carried out by 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police. The encounter between police and Maoists at 6.20 in the morning near Gumla. 

The encounter is underway with firing continuing from both the sides. Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs) 

Tags:
JharkhandJharkhand GumlaGumla MaoistsGumla Maoists encounter
Next
Story

Helpdesk set up to help victims of Bangalore Aero India parking lot fire

Must Watch

PT42S

Morning Breaking: PM Modi to address nation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close