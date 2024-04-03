Three Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convicts Deported To Sri Lanka - Watch

NEW DELHI: Three convicts in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case - Muguran, Robert and Jayakumar - were deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport on Wednesday. All the three Sri Lankan nationals were staying in the Trichy refugee camp. The Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission earlier issued temporary travel documents to three convicts in the Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

They were deported to Sri Lanka after the deportation orders were issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), said reports.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts- Muguran, Robert and Jayakumar deported to Sri Lanka from Chennai airport this morning.



Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert were staying in the Trichy refugee camp.

Ever since the Supreme Court set them free on 11 November 2022, the four freed convicts were taken to a special campus in the Tiruchi Prison premises as they are Lankan nationals.

After the death of Santhan on 28 February this year, Murugan moved the Court for travel documents from the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Chennai. As per the court orders, the trio was escorted to the Deputy Commission on March 13.

Three others - Perarivalan, Nalini and Ravichandran - all Indians, were also released following apex court orders earlier.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber of the banned LTTE in 1991 at nearby Sriperumbudur.