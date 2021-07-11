Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three suspected terrorists belonging to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were on Sunday (July 11) arrested in Kolkata.
They were arrested by Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force.
According to the police, the terrorists had been living in a rented accommodation for the last few months in a middle-class locality in the city.
The STF is expected to brief about the operation at 4:30 pm.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.