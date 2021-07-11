हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Terrorism

Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists arrested in Kolkata

According to the police, the terrorists had been living in a rented accommodation for the last few months in a middle-class locality in the city.

Representational Image

Kolkata: Three suspected terrorists belonging to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were on Sunday (July 11) arrested in Kolkata.

They were arrested by Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force.

According to the police, the terrorists had been living in a rented accommodation for the last few months in a middle-class locality in the city.

The STF is expected to brief about the operation at 4:30 pm.

