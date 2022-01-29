हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, three arrested with weapons

They have been identified as terrorist associates of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, three arrested with weapons
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday (January 28) busted a terror module and held three terrorist associates of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). 

The Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF arrested the three terror associates during Naka checking in the Shuhama area and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The police identified them as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora Shopain and Nasir Ahmad Dar, who belongs to Begam Kulgam. 

Two Chinese pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession.
 
During preliminary questioning, the trio revealed their affiliation with the terror outfit and that they were indulged in various militancy-related activities in the district.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the Ganderbal Police Station and an investigation is underway. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirterrorist associatesgrenadespistolsThe Resistance FrontLashkar-e-Taiba
Next
Story

PM Modi to address BJP workers on Feb 2

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi