हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 29) morning.

Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Anantnag

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 29) morning.

Kashmir Zone Police said that the identities of the terrorists are being ascertained. A team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and security forces is carrying out a search operation in the area.

According to a top police officer, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 19 RR of Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khulchohar area after police got the tip-off of presence of terrorists in the area. 

Official said as the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started firing upon them. The joint team retaliated to the firing thus triggering an encounter. Security forces have retrieved the dead bodies along with arms and ammunition from the spot.

With the encounter of these three terrorists, the number of terrorists eliminated in Valley in this year so far has gone to 116 including 7 operational commanders of  different terror outfits.

This was the 13th encounter in the month of June and over 40 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir valley in this month so far. 

Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujaheedin remained main target of security forces. It is to be noted that Hizbul's longest surviving operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was also killed in 2020. Recently Jammu and Kashmir police had claimed that Tral had now become free from Hizbul terrorists and its a major achievement because Tral had remained hub of Hizbul Mujahidden since 1989.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirAnantnag encounterKhulchohar encounter
Next
Story

LIVE: Punjab reports 161 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 5216
  • 5,28,859Confirmed
  • 16,095Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M44S

Mumbai Edition: Watch top news stories of the day