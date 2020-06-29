Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 29) morning.

Kashmir Zone Police said that the identities of the terrorists are being ascertained. A team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and security forces is carrying out a search operation in the area.

According to a top police officer, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 19 RR of Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khulchohar area after police got the tip-off of presence of terrorists in the area.

Official said as the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started firing upon them. The joint team retaliated to the firing thus triggering an encounter. Security forces have retrieved the dead bodies along with arms and ammunition from the spot.

With the encounter of these three terrorists, the number of terrorists eliminated in Valley in this year so far has gone to 116 including 7 operational commanders of different terror outfits.

This was the 13th encounter in the month of June and over 40 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir valley in this month so far.

Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujaheedin remained main target of security forces. It is to be noted that Hizbul's longest surviving operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was also killed in 2020. Recently Jammu and Kashmir police had claimed that Tral had now become free from Hizbul terrorists and its a major achievement because Tral had remained hub of Hizbul Mujahidden since 1989.