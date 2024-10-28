The Indian Army and security forces killed three terrorists involved in an attempted ambush on an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor area early Monday, according to official sources. The encounter took place in the Battal area of Akhnoor, Jammu district, where the terrorists’ failed ambush attempt quickly escalated into a sustained gunfight.

“All three terrorists involved in the attempted ambush of an Army vehicle in Akhnoor have been killed. Bodies of the slain terrorists are being recovered, and their exact identity will be confirmed upon retrieval,” sources confirmed. Following a lull in the firing for nearly an hour, reports indicated that security forces successfully neutralized the terrorists.

The incident began when terrorists attempted to ambush an Army vehicle in the Akhnoor area, triggering a coordinated response from the Army and security forces. “The ambush attempt by the terrorists failed, and a cordon operation was initiated immediately. Firing exchanges resumed, and all exit points for the terrorists were sealed. Additional forces were rushed to the site,” officials stated earlier in the day.

This incident reflects a recent surge in terrorist activities in the region following recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which saw peaceful participation from locals. According to sources, the uptick in attacks follows directives from terrorist handlers across the border.

Just last Thursday, terrorists attacked another Army vehicle in the usually calm Botapathri area of Gulmarg, killing two soldiers and two civilian porters. Another soldier critically injured in the Botapathri attack later succumbed to his injuries, bringing the death toll to five. Gulmarg, typically a tourist hub known for its scenic beauty, had largely remained militancy-free before this incident, making the attack particularly concerning.

In another brutal attack on October 20, terrorists targeted workers from a private infrastructure company at their camp in Gagangir, Ganderbal district. In this attack, two terrorists killed seven people, including six non-local workers and a local doctor. The workers were engaged in constructing a crucial tunnel at Z-Morh on the Srinagar-Leh highway, a project aimed at making Srinagar-Sonamarg accessible year-round, boosting tourism, and generating jobs for local youth.