Jammu and Kashmir

Three terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

The encounter began when a joint team of security forces launched a search and cordon operation based on intelligence at Check-e-Cholan village of Shopian district.

Representational Image

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday (December 8).

Earlier in a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir police said that one unidentified terrorist got killed in ongoing encounter. In a second tweet later, the police said, “#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Search going on.”

A police officer who was a part of the operation said that they had input that the slain terrorists were affiliated with LeT/TRF. He, however, added that their identification is being ascertained and the search operation still going on.

Earlier in the morning at around 4 am, based on an input of presence of terrorists, the joint forces laid the cordon and search operation in the village. And at around 7 am, contact established between security forces and terrorists.

A police officer said that the trapped terrorists were given opportunity to surrender but they refused.

Finally, in about 14 hour long operation, security forces killed all the hiding terrorists. It is being said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.

Jammu and KashmirTerrorismTerrorists killedAnti-terror operation
